Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 425 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGYFree Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 425 ($5.45) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 375 ($4.81) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

