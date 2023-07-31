ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ATEX Resources stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

About ATEX Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.