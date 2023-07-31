Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Down 8.8%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 416,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 385,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

