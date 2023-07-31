AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.46-$10.66 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

AVB stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $188.70. 1,542,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,277. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.87.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.17.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

