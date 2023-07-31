Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.1 %

AGR stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 117.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 118,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 231,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 180,875 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.