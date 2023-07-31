Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.03 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00020601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $846.76 million and $53.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.1185648 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $58,973,987.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

