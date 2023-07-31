Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Trading Down 3.4%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.03. Approximately 152,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 481,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

