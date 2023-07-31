B. Riley Increases Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $92.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.
Century Communities Stock Performance
NYSE CCS opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.78.
Century Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 584.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
