Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.13) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 440 ($5.64) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.83) to GBX 555 ($7.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Babcock International Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.