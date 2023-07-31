Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.4 %

BMI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,303. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $88.16 and a 52-week high of $167.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after buying an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $22,966,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

