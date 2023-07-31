Bank of America Downgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. RTX has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.