Barclays Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.75.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:AEM opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.78.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 74,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 43,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 150,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
