Barclays Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 7,700

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 8,400 ($107.71) to GBX 7,700 ($98.73) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($97.96) to GBX 7,340 ($94.11) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($81.42) to GBX 6,250 ($80.14) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,400 ($82.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($93.60) to GBX 7,500 ($96.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

