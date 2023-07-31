Barclays PLC Sells 518,948 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $215,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $186.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,516. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

