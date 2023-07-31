Barclays PLC Sells 981,738 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981,738 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $238,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

