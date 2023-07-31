Barclays Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $74.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 338,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

