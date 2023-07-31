Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,895 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.44. 4,781,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,797,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

