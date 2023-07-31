Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 381,326 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 381,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. 438,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

