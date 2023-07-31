Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $225.04. 3,444,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average is $193.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

