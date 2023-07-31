Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.86 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.19. 1,243,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

