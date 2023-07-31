Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. 354,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.