Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $512.90. 602,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.