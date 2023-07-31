Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,003 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

