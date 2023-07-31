Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,912 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 530,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

