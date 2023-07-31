Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sidoti downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.