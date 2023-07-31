Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,286. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

