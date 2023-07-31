Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEFree Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Belite Bio Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,286. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.