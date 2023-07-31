Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 29,336 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $24.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BLTE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Belite Bio Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

