Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 29,336 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $24.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BLTE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Belite Bio Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

