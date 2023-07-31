Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Mark A. Berman Purchases 54,802 Shares

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Berman purchased 54,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 388,191 shares in the company, valued at $283,379.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Better Therapeutics Stock Up 16.7 %
NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. 1,371,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,121. The company has a market cap of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.96. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Better Therapeutics Company Profile
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Better Therapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.