Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Mark A. Berman Purchases 54,802 Shares

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Berman purchased 54,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 388,191 shares in the company, valued at $283,379.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 16.7 %

NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. 1,371,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,121. The company has a market cap of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.96. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Free Report ) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

