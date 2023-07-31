Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.99

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 21366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 67.31%. The company had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 140.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.