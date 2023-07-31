Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 23,900,000 shares. Approximately 36.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

