BioAtla (BCAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect BioAtla to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Price Performance

BCAB stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCAB shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BioAtla by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 119.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 689,193 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 656.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 465,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.