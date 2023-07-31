Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Biogen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Biogen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Biogen by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.23. The stock had a trading volume of 744,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,958. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.43. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

