BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $6.75 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $594.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($18.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. State Street Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

