BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.45.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.