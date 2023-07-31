Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $419,259.36

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $144.16 million and approximately $419,259.36 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.98 or 0.00030735 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,232.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.41 or 0.00856609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00135290 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018738 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.06104996 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $606,026.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.