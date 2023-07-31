BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys A$148,311.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner purchased 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.83 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$148,311.00 ($100,210.14).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BKI Investment alerts:

On Tuesday, July 25th, Robert Millner purchased 169,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,341.00 ($204,284.46).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.