Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.35. 5,751,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,458. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

