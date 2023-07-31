Black Knight’s (BKI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKI. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 22.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 233,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

