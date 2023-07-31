Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAQ opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Black Spade Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $235.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Black Spade Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAQ. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 621,191 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 563.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 728,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 618,982 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Black Spade Acquisition by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 872,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,316,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 340,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

