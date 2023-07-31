Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BSAQ opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Black Spade Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $235.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.03.
Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Black Spade Acquisition
Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
