BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BGR stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

