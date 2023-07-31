Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.01. 189,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

