Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 49,346 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.17. 1,666,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,388. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

