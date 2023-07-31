Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. 1,535,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,329. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

