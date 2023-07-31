Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.55.

BLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Boralex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$34.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.96 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0667472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

