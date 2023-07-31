Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.90. 159,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

