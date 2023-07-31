Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,340,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,502,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,893. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

