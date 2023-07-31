Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) versus FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Financial Review

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 1.81 $53.39 million $1.60 6.87 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.39 $25.11 million $1.40 6.96

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 24.28% 15.24% 1.14% FinWise Bancorp 22.67% 13.38% 4.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.98%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats FinWise Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

