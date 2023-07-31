Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.07. 48,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.39.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,328.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,328.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Debevoise bought 14,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 93,318 shares of company stock worth $362,496. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 119,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

