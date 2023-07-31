Brio Consultants LLC Has $27.83 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,396,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,434 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,364,000 after acquiring an additional 553,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 671,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $56.88. 112,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,401. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

