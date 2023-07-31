Brio Consultants LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GSST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,616 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

